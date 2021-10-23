Parents are outraged with the suspension of black students who were reacting to a racist video sent by a classmate.

Parents in Florida are outraged after their Black children were suspended for reacting negatively to a racist video received by a white classmate.

According to News4Jax, the video shows two white kids from Nassau County’s Yulee High School uttering racial obscenities, with one of them wearing a KKK-style hood.

One of the pupils is said to have said on the Snapchat video, “Do you see what I’m talking about? It’s a ****************************************************************************** “as he gestures towards the camera

A white student who did not appear in the video shared it to a group of Black students, who fought him.

According to News4Jax, Nassau County Public School Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham stated that the video featured racial words and pictures. “Several kids were involved in a physical altercation as a result of it. Students involved in the altercation and in transmitting the Snap Chat video have received disciplinary sanctions in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.” Durham went on to say that the school district does not allow racial discrimination on its campuses.

“Individuals who engage in such behavior will face disciplinary action. We know that the substance of this film has had a detrimental impact on many children, and the school is prepared to meet their needs “he stated

Parents said that the Black students were defending themselves after being racially harassed.

Melissa Ricks, one of the mothers, claimed she was “enraged” when her son saw the video.

“No one deserves that…2021, it’s and nothing will change until people start yelling,” she remarked. “This is the most enraged I’ve ever felt in my life. In my personal life. It gives me great pleasure to learn that this movie was given directly to my child.” Some parents expressed their displeasure with the school’s approach and the sanctions.

According to News4Jax, “the fact that this kid who filmed this terrible, nasty, repulsive video is still strolling around campus when you have kids who challenged him to defend themselves are sitting at home is two-thirds of the problem.”

The school principal, according to the parent, is more concerned about the incident being public "It's not that it was mishandled; it's not that they didn't address the fundamental issue. None of the aforementioned. It's because he doesn't want the general public to know about it." Some of the school's football players expressed their displeasure.