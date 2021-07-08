Parents are arrested after their toddler fatally shoots himself outside of a marijuana dispensary.

After a 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself, two Colorado parents have been jailed.

The incident occurred outside of Maggie’s Farm, a marijuana business in Manitou Springs, on Tuesday at noon. The toddler was found dead in the parking lot when officers arrived on the scene.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother and a younger sibling were in the car at the time of the shooting. The child discovered the revolver in the family’s car while the father was making purchases in the store.

After what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the kid was pronounced dead on the spot.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “This is a devastating case that affects not only the victim’s family, but our community and our first responders.”

Residents were asked to teach their children about gun safety and to properly secure their firearms, according to officials.

“We want to remind the community that even if you don’t possess guns, you should talk to your children about guns,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you own weapons, you must teach gun safety to everyone who comes in contact with them, and the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All lock keys should be kept hidden.”

Ashlynne Perez, 25, and Carlos Perez, 26, have been confirmed as the parents. On the accusation of criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death, they were both arrested and put into the El Paso County Jail.

The incident took place outside of Maggie’s Farm, according to the Gazette, which was the first to report it.

Despite the fact that the shooting was unrelated to the business, the New York Post said that the store was closed Tuesday and Wednesday following the shooting and that it would be a resource for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Last month, Denver city commissioners voted overwhelmingly to declare June 4 as Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“We need to make sure that firearms are handled responsibly and kept out of the hands of people who have no business possessing firearms, so that our children, and all of us, are as safe as possible,” said Councilman Paul Kashmann.

State legislators are also considering establishing a Gun Violence Prevention Office. The bill to create the office made progress.