Paid Family Leave, according to Pete Buttigieg, isn’t just time off: ‘It’s Time to Do Important Work.’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg fought back on Monday at the White House, saying that paid family leave should not be deemed “time off” from work.

Buttigieg, who is a new father, was asked about the proposal while senators debated whether it should be included in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social spending measure.

After initially proposing up to 12 weeks off for parents, Biden’s revised framework omitted paid family leave from the plan.

Buttigieg added, “The president put up a framework that he believes can pass the House and the Senate.” “It’s no secret how I feel about family leave, and I think it’s no secret how the president feels about it, which is why he introduced it, campaigned on it, and will continue to fight for it.” After adopting twins Joseph “Gus” August and Penelope Rose in August, Buttigieg took a break from the administration. Gus was in and out of the hospital for three weeks before returning home and doing well, according to Buttigieg’s husband Chasten.

“It’s referred to as “downtime.” It’s time to get to work — good work, happy work, meaningful work — but it’s also time to get to work on the big stuff.” Buttigeg spoke about paid family leave on Monday.

After being fully removed from Biden’s framework, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that paid family and medical leave would be reinstated.

However, its destiny in the Senate remains unknown, since Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote in order to approve the package through reconciliation. Senator Joe Manchin stated last week that he does not believe paid family leave should be included in the measure.

“That’s a piece of legislation that, if we do it right, is really required,” the West Virginia Democrat told CNN.

Even if the president’s Build Back Better proposal does not include paid family leave, Buttigieg believes it will benefit families.

“Universal access to 3- and 4-year-old preschool, making daycare affordable for families across the spectrum, the child tax credit—all of that is going to be significant and will make such a big difference for new parents,” Buttigieg told reporters.

Child care costs for families should not exceed 7% of their income, according to the Build Back Better initiative. This is a condensed version of the information.