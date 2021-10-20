Pages of Cats in Costume in a Century-Old Children’s Book

Cats are an important part of society, delivering meme-worthy content and occasionally blessing our TikTok profiles. Our infatuation with cats doing charming things, on the other hand, is nothing new. Even over a century ago, humans were infatuated with feline-based entertainment, according to an antique book discovered by Public Domain Review and Open Culture.

Eulalie Osgood Grover’s children’s book Kittens and Cats: A First Reader was published in 1911. The 84-page book has captions that relate to cats and kittens dressed in various costumes and presented in amusing locations. The photographs of cats are all framed by elaborate artwork with smart one-liners underneath, reminiscent of modern memes.

The book was created to teach toddlers new words and rhymes in a fun way. The book begins with a description of a queen cat and all of the guests that will be attending her feast. We encounter the Queen and several of our favorite characters, including the Sweet Singer, Little Nurse, and Dunce Cat, within the pages of the book.

On the first page, the queen cat says, “Come, all you kittens and cats.” “Pay attention to what I’m saying. I’m throwing a big party tomorrow. The gathering will take place in my palace. Everyone is welcome, from the tallest to the tiniest, the oldest to the youngest, the blackest to the whitest. So get your paws washed and your hair shined.” The cats’ disdain for the entire session is clear in their facial expressions, which provides for some excellent entertainment. It’s almost as though cats aren’t supposed to wear hats.

Grover stated that she wanted to write a novel that will pique the interest of even the most apathetic readers.

In the epilogue, Grover said, “Those of us who have had glimpses of the kid heart and mind know that stories of kittens and queens and parties provide much the same delight to the small reader of juvenile literature as adventure and romance do to the grown-up reader.”

Eulalie Osgood Grover, the book’s author, was a well-known children’s book author who was born in Minnesota in 1873. The Sunbonnet Babies was her most well-known series. Scholars consider the illustrations of the sunbonnet babies to be a “culturally significant” piece of history. This is a condensed version of the information.