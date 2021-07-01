Pacific Gas & Electric is facing a $2 billion shortfall in the Trust Fund for Wildfire Victims.

Pacific Gas & Electric is facing a nearly $2 billion shortfall in a $13.5 billion trust fund set up for wildfire victims who have filed claims of damage against the business during its bankruptcy.

The gap is due to half of the trust’s capital being invested in business shares, despite critics claiming it was a terrible move given the company’s track record, and leaves the vast majority of the around 70,000 victims still owed money. The trust for wildfire victims owns nearly one out of every four PG&E shares, more than any other investment.

“Of course, I’m apprehensive. “My greatest concern is what will happen to the stock,” said John Trotter, president of the wildfire victims’ trust.

The company has been performing poorly in the stock market, and while PG&E’s shares may recover, the trust will face a larger shortfall if the stock continues to decrease. If the corporation is responsible for another wildfire in the next four months, there has been genuine concern about the stock’s value.

Drought and climate change have exacerbated fire conditions in the western United States. In the United States alone, there were 58,950 wildfires in 2020.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The nation’s largest utility has made a long-term commitment to reverse its risky behavior. After leaving a trail of death and ruin in Northern California due to wildfires ignited by its equipment, PG&E’s fifth CEO in less than three years is promising that things will get “easier” and “brighter” in the future.

But a year after PG&E emerged from one of the most complicated bankruptcy cases in US history, an act of desperation fueled by a series of harrowing wildfires ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid, those promises made by CEO Patricia “Patti” Poppe in her first letter to shareholders ring hollow.

The bankruptcy, PG&E’s second in less than 20 years, was promoted as a chance for a utility that serves 16 million people—a population larger than all but a few states—to finally get back on track.

So far, however, it has looked more like a reminder of problems that have resulted in tragedy after tragedy the past six years, including a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, about. This is a brief summary.