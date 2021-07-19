Pacific Gas & Electric claims that their equipment may have been involved in the start of the Dixie Fire.

According to the Associated Press, Pacific Gas & Electric reported to California utility authorities that their equipment may have been involved in the initiation of the Dixie Fire in Sierra Nevada.

On July 13, a repairman went to a circuit failure and discovered blown fuses in a conductor on a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor, and a fire at the foot of the tree, according to the utility.

The Dixie Fire has engulfed roughly 47 square miles of lonely forest. The equipment was retrieved from the site by investigators from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, according to the utility.

PG&E equipment has been tied to numerous significant wildfires, including one that destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018 and killed 85 people.

The Dixie Fire is one of dozens of wildfires raging throughout the arid West.

The catastrophic Bootleg Fire, which has now burnt over 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area roughly the size of Los Angeles, is one of the largest in contemporary Oregon history. The conflagration, which started just north of the California state line, was just 25% contained.

Meteorologists expect dangerous fire weather in California and southern Oregon through at least Monday, with lightning possible.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, wrote on Twitter that “due to the extremely dry fuels, any rainstorm has the potential to ignite additional fire starts.”

Thousands of people have been told to evacuate, including 2,000 individuals who live near the fire, which has destroyed at least 67 homes and 100 structures while threatening many more.

In the last 30 years, climate change has made the West significantly warmer and drier, and it will continue to make weather more intense and wildfires more frequent and catastrophic. The circumstances in July, according to firefighters, are more typical of late summer or fall.

Pyrocumulus clouds — literally translated as “fire clouds” — hampered containment efforts for the Dixie Fire on Sunday, officials said, as flames spread in remote places with steep terrain that personnel couldn’t easily reach. In remote villages along the Feather River Canyon, new evacuation orders have been issued. There had been no structures damaged, but more than 800 were in jeopardy.

