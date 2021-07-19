Owners dumped a pregnant cat in triple-digit temperatures while she was in labor.

In over 100-degree Fahrenheit heat, a pregnant cat in active labor was apparently abandoned and left outdoors of a California animal sanctuary.

A pregnant cat was first brought in on Monday, July 5, according to a blog post from the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California. The cat’s owners were told by the volunteer at the front desk that they couldn’t take her in, but that their animal clinic could help with her purported birthing troubles.

Despite the additional supplies offered by the volunteer, the cat was apparently left in her carrier outside the animal shelter.

In a statement to KFSN, canine care supervisor Ruben Cantu stated, “We urged them to take her to a vet, that they will assist her, and their response was to leave her at the entrance where we potentially wouldn’t be able to remedy this.”

In a statement to This website, cat care supervisor Maritza Lopez stated, “Although we weren’t prepared to take in [the cat]on that hot, summer day, we’re always ready to pitch in and care for such innocent animals.”

The pregnant cat, now known as Pie, was not discovered by staff personnel for more than an hour as she labored in “triple-digit temperatures,” according to reports.

Pie was discovered in her carrier with twin babies, one of whom did not survive, according to the Valley Animal Center’s blog. Staff noticed cockroaches inside the holder while cleaning Pie and her surviving female cat Cool Whip.

Pie also required emergency surgery after giving birth, according to the blog, because she was “bleeding more than normal.”

“I can only imagine how afraid she was. Anjanette Mendoza, an animal care associate, also told KFSN that she was on edge the first few days.

Fortunately, Pie and Cool Whip, the “mother-daughter duo,” are doing well two weeks later. Pie has even taken in another orphaned kitten at the shelter, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

“Every day, this mother astounds us! “We know she and her baby are on your minds,” the facility wrote on Facebook. “I appreciate everything you’ve done. This is a condensed version of the information.