Owners build a snowbank to say their final goodbyes to their winter-loving dog.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a pet, but a Utah ice rink helped a couple of dog owners cope.

The Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department announced on their Facebook page on Monday that the Salt Lake County Ice Center had received a request a few days before. Maggie, a local dog, was nearing the end of her life, and her owners were looking for a way to give her one more taste of snow.

According to Fox 13, Marianna Wilson and Elijah Saltzgaber heard of their dog’s cancer diagnosis in July and had been trying to make the most of their limited time together.

“Does anyone have a shaved ice machine that they haven’t used in a while?” According to the original Facebook post, “Our lovely dog is dying of cancer, and we want to make one last snow bank for her to roll in on Monday.”

The call was answered by the Salt Lake County Ice Center, a local ice rink.

A Facebook post from the ice center read, “After a few delicate discussions they made plans to get Maggie her snow!” “We filled containers, buckets, and the back of his van with ice shavings from the rink this morning. Maggie had a great day with her two favorite things, snow and her owners, on her last morning.”

The ice center was able to satisfy the request by collecting ice shavings from the Zamboni machine that was used to clean the ice, according to Fox 13.

Maggie sat atop the mound of snow with a bright yellow tennis ball, according to a video shared by the ice center from Happy Tails Dog Hiking.

Happy Tails Dog Hiking is a dog walking service that takes dogs on walks while their owners are at work. Wilson, who operates the program, has kept a Facebook page up to date with Maggie’s progress.

Maggie’s owners devised a bucket list of things to accomplish after learning about her diagnosis, according to Fox 13, which included one last snowball fight.

Maggie's owners devised a bucket list of things to accomplish after learning about her diagnosis, according to Fox 13, which included one last snowball fight.

Wilson and Saltzgaber had thought Maggie would make it through the winter, according to Tiffany King, facility director at the Salt Lake County Ice Center. They initially put up a classified post searching for anyone with a sno-cone when it became clear she wouldn't.