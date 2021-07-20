Owner is mauled to death by pit bulls in her own home.

Over the weekend, a 59-year-old woman was mauled and killed by her family’s two pit bull dogs while at home in Texas.

According to a statement released by the El Paso Police Department on Monday, the incident occurred at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive in West El Paso, Texas.

The woman’s body was discovered by her daughter when she returned to the house.

Authorities were notified and dispatched to the scene. The canines had been well cared for, according to the Crimes Against Persons officers, who discovered dog bowls full of water and food on the premises.

The police department acknowledged in a news statement that “all indications are that the two pit bull dogs murdered the woman,” despite the fact that they are still investigating what prompted the incident on Sunday.

The two canines were taken into custody by Animal Control officials, according to the El Paso Times, and the department stated that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In the first nine months of last year, 31 people were killed by pit bulls, according to National Pit Bull Victim Awareness (NPBVA), an organization that works for organisations in the United States and Canada that help victims of pit bull attacks.

According to the organization’s data, 10 individuals have died as a result of pit bull attacks so far in 2021, with 129 occurrences reported involving the animals.

Despite their aggressive reputation, Sara Ondrako, the founder and CEO of the American Pit Bull Foundation and a certified canine behavior specialist, told This website in June that “pit bull-type dogs are innately no more inclined to bite or attack humans, in fact, quite the contrary.”

“Despite being developed for some dog-aggressive tendencies, they have been selectively bred over ages to be human-friendly.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Creatures, pit bulls are descendants of the original English bull-baiting dog, which was developed to “bite and hold bulls, bears, and other huge animals around the face and head.”

The ASPCA website accepts that pit bulls are prone to fighting, but it also agrees with the NPBVA that pit bulls aren’t vicious by nature.

