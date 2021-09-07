Owner creates a stunning living room for his dogs, complete with a television and a bar cart.

It’s crucial to have your own space, and TikTok user @bam12008 knows how important it is after building his three wiener dogs their own living area.

His TikTok videos depicting the beautiful room he made for his dogs had received a total of 14 million views in just one day. Peaches, Mitzi, and Challah each have their own space, which is large enough to compete with most people’s actual flats.

@bam12008 commented, “Paying my pets a visit in their little living room,” as he recorded the room to the tune of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.” At first glance, the mid-century modern room appeared normal until he entered, making him appear enormous.

Naturally, the area is furnished with miniature couches, lamps, rugs, and even a bar cart. One dog can be seen lying on the couch by itself, using the entire space, though they frequently like to double up on them.

@bam12008

No, I’m not a colossus. #Dogsoftiktok #Dogs #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #cozyathome #midcenturymodern #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dog Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World”

Another video with over 6 million views revealed the actual layout of the chamber, showing that it is a separate 10ft-by-10ft room and not a part of the owner’s living room: In a statement, he said, “That would be tack.”

The dogs were seen in one TikTok video watching Schitt’s Creek—yes, they have their own small TV—showing that good taste flows in the family, from owner to pet. It’s a 24-inch flat screen TV “that you can get for cheap at Walmart,” the owner remarked in a TikTok video.

Most viewers have been taken aback by the attention to detail, with pictures and even the light switch positioned low on the walls to align with the dogs’ eyesights.

The couches are also yellow and blue, which are the two hues that dogs can perceive due to their yellow-blue dichromatic vision, which means they can’t see shades of red and green properly and appear as browns and greyscale instead, according to study.

“Why get them something they can’t see?” says the narrator. @bam12008 opined in a remark.

You can also see the videos here and here.

