Overnight, Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grows by a third and consumes more than 200K acres.

Overnight, the Bootleg Wildfire in Oregon increased by more than a third in size, blazing over 200,000 acres and destroying countless structures.

The Bootleg Fire has scorched 201,923 acres, according to data from the InciWeb national wildfire information system. Currently, the Bootleg Fire is 0 percent controlled.

Captain Richard M. Saalsaa, the Bootleg Fire’s public information officer, previously told This website that the fire has damaged at least seven residential structures and 43 outbuildings as of Monday.

The Bootleg Fire had scorched around 153,000 acres on Monday, but it had grown by almost 33% overnight, according to fire officials. The fire was originally reported on July 6, and the cause has yet to be determined.

Fire officials said the fire will be managed in two zones, allowing “the incident management teams to better manage the fire and restrict travel for firefighters,” according to an update posted on InciWeb.

“A smoke inversion yesterday reduced fire activity and allowed fire workers to construct and improve fire control lines after three days of explosive growth,” fire officials said in a Monday statement. “To save homes, structure firefighters and wildland fire personnel worked together to protect homes. During midnight ember showers, quick measures by ground crews protected countless homes from catching fire.”

Several areas in Klamath County, Oregon, have been told to evacuate immediately, while others have been issued “GET SET” and “BE READY” evacuation notices.

Smoke from the Bootleg Fire is likely to spread across Klamath County, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.

“The thickest smoke is expected to affect the Klamath Falls region. Travelers on Highways 140 and 97 should be careful of limited visibility, according to a tweet from the Medford National Weather Service.

“Locations around this fire will likely see dangerous amounts of smoke,” the Medford National Weather Service said in a separate tweet.

Here’s how the #JackFire and #BootlegFire smoke will affect the region on Tuesday evening. For the most up-to-date air quality information, follow our friends @OregonDEQ on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/5ktOjJeHYd #wildfire

12 July 2021, NWS Medford (@NWSMedford)

