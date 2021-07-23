Overnight in four separate Chicago shootings, 20 people were shot and three people were killed.

According to the Associated Press, twenty people were shot in four separate incidents in Chicago late Wednesday, three of them died.

A drive-by shooting in Lincoln Park on the city’s North Side injured eight persons who were aboard a party bus.

According to police, one or more persons in an SUV fired shots at the bus passengers. The shooting occurred amid efforts to reduce escalating gun violence in the city and throughout the country, including the formation of new gun trafficking task teams in Chicago and four other cities.

According to authorities, one man was hospitalized in critical condition after the party bus shooting with a gunshot wound to the chest, while the other men and women who were injured were in good, fair, or serious condition.

There were no arrests made, and authorities did not immediately disclose what led to the shooting.

Two males were killed earlier in the night in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side. The males were were outside in West Town when they were shot at by a passing SUV. No one was taken into custody right away.

Ten more individuals were shot, one fatally, in two separate mass shootings in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side on Wednesday evening, according to police.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old kid was killed after being shot in the head in one of the shootings, which also injured four other teenagers, including a 16-year-old who was in critical condition.

Five individuals were injured in a second incident at the same time, including an 18-year-old male who was critically injured and a 14-year-old kid who was in good condition.

Deputy Chief Ernest Cato of the Chicago Police Department went to the scene of the second shooting and asked for the public’s assistance in the investigation.

“We’ll need an all-hands-on-deck approach,” he said, “and that strategy will involve…our community getting involved and saying what’s going on.” “We have people in our community who have images on their phones and information on Facebook. We’ll need your assistance.”

