Overnight, Hurricane Ida is transforming into a “dangerous, catastrophic” storm.

The Gulf of Mexico and its surrounding beaches have been plunged into darkness. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida is intensifying rapidly as it approaches midnight, and its landfall in the Louisiana-Mississippi border on Sunday might be more devastating than Hurricane Katrina, which will be 16 years old on the same day.

Ida is currently a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update on Saturday. The eyewall of Ida, on the other hand, has become more defined, and the storm is beginning to resemble some of the monsters that have ravaged the Gulf Coast in recent years.

At 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, the hurricane center stated Ida will “strengthen significantly” before making impact. Storm surge with the potential for life-threatening inundation, as well as potentially catastrophic wind damage. Beginning Sunday morning, rain is predicted to hit the Northern Gulf Coast.”

Ida was upgraded to a Category 2 storm in the latest forecast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center will issue its next forecast at 1 a.m. CT. Category 3 storms have sustained winds of at least 111 mph, while Category 4 storms have sustained winds of at least 130 mph. As Ida approaches the Louisiana and Mississippi shores, a Category 3 or 4 hurricane is not out of the question.

Ida is traveling across unusually warm waters in the central-to-northern Gulf, with water temperatures of 84 degrees or higher, despite the fact that it is a Cat 2 storm. It’s the equivalent of throwing additional kindling on a smoldering fire.

Several parishes in southeast Louisiana have ordered mandatory evacuations, but many residents in South Louisiana have already started their own evacuations, sparked by Katrina’s shellshock and one ominous hurricane after another over the last fie years, ten years, sixteen years, and a century.

Hurricane Ida, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, might be one of the worst storms to batter the state since the 1850s, before the American Civil War.

