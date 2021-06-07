Over voting rights, Joe Manchin has been slammed as a “cowardly, power-hungry white dude.”

Senator Joe Manchin was chastised by journalist Jemele Hill after announcing that he will join Republicans in opposing the For the People Act, a Democrat-sponsored bill aimed at overhauling election law.

In an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sunday, Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, stated that he will continue to oppose the filibuster and vote against the main Democratic voting rights bill.

“The truth, I would suggest, is that political voting and election reform would almost certainly assure political tensions continue,” Manchin wrote in his op-ed.