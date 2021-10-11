Over the vaccine mandate, a legislator compares Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.

After comparing Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler over his vaccination mandate, a state senator is refusing to apologize.

In a Facebook comment to a CT News Junkie article on state employees not complying with Lamont’s request to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, Anne Dauphinais, a Republican member of the state’s House of Representatives, made the analogy.

“King Lamont, a.k.a. Hitler, is telling us what we have to put into our bodies in order to feed our families!” Dauphinais penned a letter.

Later, in a lengthy essay criticizing the governor’s mandate, she backed up her remark.

On October 8, Dauphinais said, “This Governor is separating us, calling on those who are vaccinated to discriminate against those who are unvaccinated.” “By isolating us from our workplaces, people are forced to make unfavorable medical decisions in order to keep their employment, pay their mortgages, and feed their families.” “This is no longer a free country.” Several legislators and Jewish organizations chastised the state representative for her remarks.

“Hitler was a homicidal lunatic who gassed, starved, and murdered eleven million people in a systematic manner.” StopAntisemitism.org tweeted, “For State Rep. Anne Dauphinais to equate @GovNedLamont to him in order to explain her own personal COVID attitude is horrible and does nothing but whitewash the Holocaust.”

“My comments were neither anti-Semitic nor factually false,” Dauphinais remarked on Facebook.

In August, Lamont, a Democrat, issued an order mandating that all Connecticut state employees, as well as those at child care centers and pre-K through grade 12 schools, obtain at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination by September 27.

Employees who declined to get vaccinated and were granted exemptions, according to the governor, will have to undergo weekly testing for the virus, but hospital and long-term-care workers will not have that option.

After refusing to comply with the vaccine obligation, a dozen freshly hired state employees had lost their jobs as of October 8.

Dauphinais linked the firings to Hitler’s prohibition on “Jews and other non-Aryans from civil service, and Jewish Government workers were ordered to retire,” according to her Facebook post.

She also contrasted the experience of Jews in Nazi-ruled Germany to mask mandates and immunization requirements for organ transplant candidates.

“I’d like to take this chance to clarify something to Governor Lamont, rather than apologize.” This is a condensed version of the information.