Over the Fourth of July weekend, a child died after a fireworks explosion destroyed a home in Pennsylvania.

Child Dies After Firework Burns Down Pennsylvania Home Over July 4 Weekend.

A firework caused a wildfire that entirely burned a home in Pennsylvania over the Fourth of July holiday, killing one child and injuring another.

At after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, multiple fire teams were dispatched to the 1500 Block of West Poplar Terrace in West York Borough.

Firefighters arrived to find a duplex style house on fire. They removed one child and two family pets, as other members of the family had already gotten out of the house.

Two youngsters were burned and transferred to a speciality center, but one of them died as a result of his injuries, according to the West York Borough Police Department.

“The cause of the fire was determined, by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall, to be of accidental origin, and related to how fireworks had been discarded,” police said in a statement.

The fire entirely damaged both properties in the duplex, resulting in a $300,000 loss in value.

Police said the tragedy occurred despite the fact that fireworks can’t be legally used anywhere in West York Borough or the state.

“Under Pennsylvania fireworks law, especially pertaining to aerial fireworks, there is no area in West York Borough where they are legal,” West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps said, according to the York Daily Record. “It’s just reckless disregard for your neighbors.”

It’s unclear whether criminal charges will be filed. We reached out to the West York Borough Police Department for comment.

A GoFundMe page set up on the family’s behalf has already raised more than $44,000.

The fire was put out by firefighters from West York, West Manchester, York City, Dover Twp, and the neighboring communities, with assistance from West York, West Manchester, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Increase in Deaths and Injuries

In June, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released a report that found there had been a 50 percent increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, compared with 2019.

Last year, at least 18 individuals died as a result of fireworks-related incidents, compared to 12 this year. According to the estimate, roughly 15,600 people will be treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2020, compared to about 10,000 in 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.

The rise in fireworks-related injuries and deaths has been attributed to the cancellation of public displays across the country amid the COVID pandemic. There was a surge in people using their own fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.