Over the debt ceiling vote, Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Mitch McConnell “Biden’s B*tch.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, has chastised Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell for an agreement that allowed Congress to lift the debt ceiling.

“The House of Representatives will vote after midnight tonight because @LeaderMcConnell permitted Democrats to overcome the filibuster and pass a $31.5 TRILLION debt ceiling increase,” she tweeted. “Mitch is Biden’s b*tch,” says one source. Her post garnered over 11,000 likes and has been retweeted over 4,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

The Georgia lawmaker made her comments on Twitter just after the House passed legislation early Wednesday morning to extend the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, bringing it to about $31 trillion.

The debt ceiling needed to be raised to allow the US to satisfy its financial obligations until 2023 and prevent a calamitous government default that would devastate the domestic and global economy, according to congressional leaders.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was the lone Republican to vote with the Democrats in the House vote, which passed 221-209 and sent the bill to President Joe Biden for signature.

The bill was passed after months of fighting between the two parties, with Senate Republicans opposing any action by Democrats to raise or suspend the country’s borrowing ceiling. McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reached an agreement that eliminated the GOP’s threats to filibuster a debt ceiling increase.

Last week, 14 Republican Senators joined every Democrat in the evenly divided upper chamber to authorize a one-time vote with a simple majority to raise the debt ceiling.

After Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) skipped the votes, the Senate voted 50-49 on Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling, which had already been cleared by the House.

While raising the debt ceiling is normally a bipartisan vote, Republicans wanted Democrats to do it on their own as part of their $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act.

McConnell’s handling of the debt ceiling has also been questioned by former President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump told McConnell that he should “be fully prepared to use the DEBT CEILING to completely destroy the Democrats’ massive Social Spending (Wasting!) Bill, which would alter our Country forever.” Raising the debt ceiling does not indicate increased government spending; rather, it acts like a credit card, allowing the government to borrow more money. This is a condensed version of the information.