Over the debt ceiling, Lindsey Graham said, “We Shot Ourselves in the Foot.”

Senator Lindsey Graham chastised members of his own party for voting with Democrats to help pass a short-term debt-ceiling extension.

The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster required at least 10 GOP Senators, with 11 finally opting to bring the vote forward, resulting in a final vote of 61-38.

In a 50-48 vote on Thursday, the Senate approved a plan to extend the government’s debt ceiling by an additional $480 billion until early December.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, was one of the 11 Republicans who voted to raise the debt ceiling, after months of arguing that the Democrats should suspend or raise the debt ceiling through the onerous budget reconciliation process.

Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that McConnell and ten other Republican senators “screwed up” after saying that the party would not allow the Democrats to extend the debt ceiling, accusing them of “bending” to their demands.

“We told our base and the American people for two months that we would not assist the Democratic Party in raising the debt ceiling so that they could spend $3.5 to $5 trillion through reconciliation.” We blinked at the end of the day.

“There have been two events. “We’ve disappointed our constituents, and we’ve convinced the Democrats that we’re all rhetoric and no action,” Graham added.

The senator from South Carolina also stated that the GOP will revisit the matter in December, when government funding is slated to expire again unless Congress passes fresh spending legislation.

“We had a process in place, and we promised for two months that we would force them [Democrats] to do it without our support, and then we folded, which I despise.”

“We’ve dug ourselves a hole.” We’ve got to dig our way out of this hole, and we can; tonight, we shot ourselves in the foot.” Siding When it comes to Democrats, Graham claimed McConnell had sided with the Democrats despite the Democrats’ warnings that they would “go nuclear” and change the filibuster to allow it to be circumvented with just 50 votes.

“We can’t live like that,” Graham continued. “When President Trump took office, he requested that we revise the. This is a condensed version of the information.