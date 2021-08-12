Over the COVID Mask Plea, Pastor Greg Locke tells Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Screw Your Communism.”

Greg Locke, a right-wing Tennessee preacher, has slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger for denouncing people who claim COVID-mitigating measures infringe on their freedoms.

Locke, who has openly avoided masks and made other unsubstantiated assertions about the COVID pandemic, responded to the former California governor’s Instagram video in which he scolded people who were unwilling to take disease-control measures.

Schwarzenegger said people needed to “come together” in order to be vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing, and he was concerned that many people are still “living in denial” about the pandemic and rejecting professional advice.

People should not think, “Well, my freedom is being violated here,” he remarked.

To those of us who don’t wear masks, @Schwarzenegger remarked, “Screw your freedom.” Sir, America has been very kind to you. “Screw your Communism,” I say, because you’ve obviously forgotten.

August 12, 2021 — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke)

Screw your liberty. “With freedom comes responsibility and obligations,” Schwarzenegger remarked. “When you infect other people, it becomes a major situation.”

“You have the option of not wearing a mask, but you should know that you’re a schmuck for not wearing one since you’re supposed to defend your fellow members,” he continued.

As of August 11, Schwarzenegger’s home state of California had the largest overall number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the country, with 4.16 million cases and 64,838 deaths.

In addition, all kids in California are required to wear masks, and all teachers are required to be vaccinated.

Schwarzenegger continued, “It’s no different than a traffic signal.” “We installed the traffic light in the crossing to prevent someone from killing another person.”

The Instagram video had been viewed over 900,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Schwarzenegger has been asked for comment by this publication.

Locke has made numerous erroneous statements concerning the pandemic, referring to it as "Delta variant bullshit." In the month of July