Over the course of two weeks, the number of COVID cases in Texas increased by 165 percent, straining hospital capacity.

According to the Associated Press, Texas recorded a 165 percent spike in COVID-19 cases on a rolling two-week daily average, putting a strain on the state’s hospital capacity.

According to study from Johns Hopkins University, there were 8,533 COVID-19 instances in the state. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 45 percent of the population of Texas was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For COVID-19 patient overflow, a county-owned hospital in Houston had to start building tents. Officials from Houston hospitals announced last week that their facilities lacked enough beds and nurses to handle the influx of patients.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Governor Greg Abbott has requested out-of-state assistance in fighting the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas, as two more of the state’s largest school districts have issued mask demands, defying the governor.

Abbott’s plea came as a county-owned hospital in Houston set up tents to deal with COVID-19 overcrowding. Staff at private hospitals in the county were already required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the meantime, the Dallas and Austin school systems stated on Monday that students and employees will be required to wear face masks. If the Houston school board accepts, a mask mandate for kids and employees will be implemented later this week.

The wave is being fueled by the extremely contagious Delta variety.

As the delta wave began to overwhelm the state’s current staffing resources, the Republican governor authorized the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing firms to hire extra medical professionals from outside the state. He’s also written to the Texas Hospital Association, requesting that hospitals voluntarily postpone all elective medical treatments.

Abbott also authorized the Texas Department of Health and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open more COVID-19 antibody infusion clinics to treat patients who do not require hospital treatment and to increase COVID-19 vaccine availability in underserved areas of the state. He also announced $267 million in emergency food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for August. This was in addition to the $3.9 billion in benefits that had been allocated since April 2020.

The governor is deferring action on his emergency order prohibiting county and local government bodies from enforcing the use of masks or lowering social distancing. This is a condensed version of the information.