Over the course of 20 years, Oklahoma landlords have paid $1.2 million to women who have been harassed by their managers.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma have agreed to pay $1.25 million to female renters who were sexually harassed.

Rosemarie Pelfrey, Omega Enterprises LLC, and Pelfrey Investment Company Inc. signed an agreement with both legal firms on Monday.

The action was filed under the Fair Housing Act against Walter Ray Pelfrey, who was in charge of a number of rental houses in Oklahoma City and reportedly had inappropriate contact with female tenants.

The agreement also stipulates that the United States will receive a $50,000 civil penalty on behalf of Walter Pelfrey, who died in 2018.

The Civil Rights Division’s Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said, “This settlement, which came after protracted litigation, sends a strong message that the Justice Department will not tolerate sexual harassment.”

“No one should ever have to go through what the women in this instance had to go through.”

Pelfrey allegedly demanded sexual activities from possible renters in exchange for accommodation, and he offered to cut rent and look into non-payment options in exchange for sex, according to the lawsuit. If the women did not comply with his demands, he allegedly threatened and carried out eviction procedures against the renters.

Pelfrey was also accused of groping and grabbing female tenants, making unwanted sexual attempts and comments, and intruding unexpectedly and without their consent into their residences.

These crimes were committed over a two-decade period.

“For nearly two decades, more than 40 female residents and prospective tenants have been subjected to heinous sexual harassment when all they sought was a secure place to call home,” said Acting United States Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Under federal fair housing regulations, tenants have the right to be free of unwanted sexual harassment in order to obtain or maintain housing. The significance of this settlement and consent decree shows that the Justice Department will not accept abusers’ discrimination, nor will it overlook the defenseless victims who are the victims of such abuse.”

Pelfrey’s conduct were made possible by the fact that the defendants identified in the case possessed full ownership of the properties where the unlawful acts occurred.

Since the launch of the Department of Justice’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative. This is a condensed version of the information.