Over Thanksgiving Weekend, the highest death toll in ten years is expected on the roads.

Families are busy making travel plans, locating extra chairs, and meal preparing as Thanksgiving approaches.

With millions of Americans on the road as they return home for the holidays, this tragically correlates to a high number of deaths during the holiday season.

Every year, the National Safety Council (NSC) estimates how many people will die in car accidents during the Thanksgiving weekend, which runs from Wednesday evening, November 24, to Sunday evening, November 28.

According to statistics, the projection for 2021 is the highest in more than ten years, at 515, with a “confidence interval” of 445 to 589.

It read: “According to the National Safety Council (NSC), 515 people are expected to die on American roads during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

“If this prediction is correct, Thanksgiving 2021 will see the highest number of deaths since 2007.

“Families around the United States traditionally travel during the holidays. Many people prefer to travel by car, which has the greatest death rate of any major mode of transportation when measured by fatalities per passenger mile.” There was another aspect at play, according to the NSC, in addition to the large number of people traveling during the “4.25-day weekend comprising of Wednesday evening, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

“Holiday celebrations are also frequently associated with alcohol drinking, which is a major contributing factor in motor vehicle crashes,” the NSC stated.

According to the NSC, 485 persons will die on the roads in 2020, with a “confidence interval” of 380 to 599.

While there were 406 fatalities over the four-day period in 2019, the last year the NSC obtained actual data, compared to its prediction of 417.

In 2018, the NSC correctly predicted 433 deaths, both estimated and actual.

In 2007, when the prediction was comparable to this year’s, 542 persons died on the roads, slightly less than the NSC’s estimate of 564.

“Estimates and confidence intervals are calculated by NSC; actual deaths reflect NSC study of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data,” the website said, revealing more about how the NSC calculates numbers.

It also recognized that COVID-19 had an impact on the statistics, saying: “Any estimate comes with some level of uncertainty. The estimate of traffic deaths during holiday season has a 90% confidence interval of 445 to 589.

"This confidence interval does not account for the unknown influence of COVID-19's developing response.