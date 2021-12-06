Over rising COVID-19 deaths, Trump has called for Biden to’resign.’

President Joe Biden is being called out by Donald Trump over the increased number of COVID-19 deaths, a point of criticism Biden levied against the former president during his administration.

Biden staked his candidacy on being the one who could effectively combat the pandemic, blaming Trump’s approach for hundreds of thousands of fatalities. The death toll under Biden is likely to exceed those reported during Trump’s presidency. Meanwhile, public trust in Biden’s approach to the pandemic is eroding, lowering the president’s overall popularity rating.

On Monday, Trump said that the virus had “badly” defeated Biden, citing the fact that, despite the introduction of vaccines, more people died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020.

“He stated that anyone who disagreed with his findings should resign. So, what are you waiting for, Joe?” Trump stated his opinion.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 had claimed the lives of 361,430 Americans by the end of 2020. (CDC). With 420,550 extra deaths so far in 2021, America will pass one sad milestone after another in the months ahead.

While there were more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in 2020, the United States has yet to reach a stage when deaths under Biden’s presidency outnumber those under Trump’s. According to the CDC, the United States gained more than 62,000 deaths from the end of 2020 until Biden’s inauguration, bringing the total number of deaths under Trump to 424,395 deaths.

However, given the present rate of mortality, Biden’s death toll might surpass Trump’s in a matter of weeks.

The mounting death toll is putting a strain on Biden’s government, and the president’s own comments may come back to bite him. When the number of deaths reached 220,000 during a presidential debate last year, Biden argued that anyone who is “responsible for that many deaths” should not be president of the United States of America.

When asked about the mounting death toll, White House press secretary Jen Psaki shifted the blame, blaming Trump for giving a “platform for misinformation” that has resulted in low vaccination rates. She also noted a “stark divergence” between Biden’s and Trump’s methods to combating the virus, praising Biden for recognizing the distinction. This is a condensed version of the information.