Over One Million People Have Seen a Father’s Sweet Pride Month Gesture for His Son

During Pride month, a father’s gesture for his kid has gone viral when he opted to put a Pride banner outside their house in a conservative neighborhood.

“We are fixin’ to shock Oklahoma,” John Wyatt stated in the video as they worked on putting up an LGBTQ+ ally flag in front of their house.

The video, which was shot to the tune of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” has received over one million views since its June 5 release, with many people complimenting the gesture.

Caden Wyatt, John Wyatt’s 16-year-old son, came out in 2020, and since then, his father has been “studying and researching” the LGBTQ+ community. According to Wyatt’s videos, their selected flag has black and white stripes that “represent the heterosexual and cisgender community,” with a “A” on top to represent the LGBTQ+ group.

The family resides in Owasso, Oklahoma, which is located just outside of Tulsa.

“You do not see any pride flags at all,” John Wyatt told Buzzfeed News. “There are a lot of Q flags in our neighborhood, a lot of Trump flags, and a lot of Blue Lives Matter flags.”

According to Buzzfeed, John Wyatt spent the majority of his life as a conservative and devout man who was not particularly supportive of the LGBTQ community, until he and his wife believed their son was gay. “That’s when we really started embracing [the community], because we knew our son was gay, and at any time he could come out,” he added.

He explained, “We’re letting people know it’s a safe place,” “I’m not trying to cause any controversy in the neighborhood, but maybe there’s some person out there who will see that flag and smile and feel safe.”

Caden has chosen the ally flag over a typical Pride rainbow flag during their local Pride festival in 2020.

Caden told Buzzfeed, “I want people to know that my parents have their back, and so do I,” “I’m really lucky to have such supportive parents, because I know a lot of other people aren’t as lucky as me.”

