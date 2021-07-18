Over half of unvaccinated Americans say they aren’t worried about the Delta Variant, according to a new poll.

Despite public health experts’ warnings that both groups have a higher risk of becoming ill, more than half of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Americans say they are unconcerned about the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 type.

Only 48 percent of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Americans said they are “personally concerned” about the Delta variant, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday. Those who have been fully vaccinated, on the other hand, are concerned about the fast-moving coronavirus type.

Unvaccinated people indicated they wouldn’t get the vaccine because they were afraid it would create negative effects, and half said they didn’t trust the US government. Another 45 percent expressed skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine’s science.

Furthermore, even if their own doctor recommended it, 74 percent of unvaccinated Americans would still refuse the vaccine, according to the poll.

A total of 2,238 people in the United States were polled between July 14 and 17. The margin of sampling error is 2.4 points plus or minus.

The Delta version, which is at least twice as infectious as the formerly prevalent Alpha variant, was originally discovered in India in December and has since become the major cause of new COVID-19 cases throughout much of the world.

According to a Friday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases are up nearly 70% and hospitalizations are up 36% from last week in the United States.

At least 38 states, including Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, New York, Colorado, Michigan, and nearly all of the southern states, have seen a 50% rise in new cases in the last week. The variation appears to be spreading quickest in unvaccinated people in each case, prompting health experts to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy revealed on Sunday that unvaccinated people account for nearly all COVID-19 deaths (99.5 percent). Murthy expressed concern about the future of such populations if the current trend continues.

“I am concerned about what is to come because we are seeing an increase in infections, particularly among the unvaccinated. And, if you’ve been vaccinated, This is a condensed version of the information.