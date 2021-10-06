Over debt and the agenda, Biden and McConnell’s long friendship is put to the test.

President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have a difficult relationship as Biden seeks to persuade Congress to accept trillions of dollars to fund his agenda, while the federal government approaches a critical debt deadline in a matter of weeks.

Both have pointed fingers at what may be the world’s first government debt default.

It’s unknown if the two leaders have spoken in the last several days. Both have stated that they are open to the idea.

“High-level administration officials have communicated with Senator McConnell, including a recent call with [Treasury] Secretary [Janet] Yellen. And in those meetings, we’ve made clear how disastrous the repercussions would be if Republicans continue to vote to default and prevent Democrats from resolving the issue on their own,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy White House press secretary. “Senator McConnell understands that there is nothing to discuss here—Republicans have refused to do the right thing and voted to default instead, and when Democrats chose to go it alone to get this done, McConnell blocked that as well.”

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the debt ceiling again on Wednesday, with Republicans vowing to vote no. Democrats have a razor-thin Senate majority, necessitating a bipartisan vote unless procedural procedures are utilized to allow a Democrat-only vote, as McConnell has proposed.

Biden and Democratic leaders are attempting to approve a $3.5 trillion extension of the social safety net, which McConnell opposes. It’ll be accompanied by a separate infrastructure bill that has bipartisan backing.

McConnell and other Republicans have been chastised by Biden for obstructing a vote on the debt ceiling.

“As the President made clear—very clear—on Monday, we’re no longer asking Republicans to do the right thing; all we’re asking them to do is get out of the way,” Jean-Pierre remarked.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that if Biden and McConnell correspond directly in the coming days, she would inform the press, but the two have a long history of working together in the United States Senate, including when Biden was vice president under then-President Barack Obama and de facto leader of the Senate in that role.

Biden expressed his gratitude to McConnell during his first address to Congress in April, only four months after taking office as president. This is a condensed version of the information.