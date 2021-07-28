Over COVID Fears, a woman allegedly pepper-sprays a maskless mother and her child.

On Monday, police in Seattle arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of pepper-spraying a mother and her toddler in a Pike Place Market elevator.

According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attack at the market around 4:30 p.m.

They arrived in Pike Place and discovered the suspect, who was pushing a pram with a bottle of bleach and a can of pepper spray in it.

According to authorities, the subject was taken into custody without incident. The mother and infant were treated on the spot by Seattle Fire Department medics.

The victim said police she was in an elevator with the suspect when she heard her swearing to herself. She informed police that she had asked the suspect if everything was well, but that the suspect then brought out a can of pepper spray and sprayed her and her child.

The suspect, who has not been identified, told police she sprayed the victims because she is “in a high-risk category” and worried about getting the Delta version of COVID-19.

According to KIRO7, the suspect also stated that the victims were not wearing masks in the elevator.

She also claimed that the mother had been “yelling at her” and that she had “accidentally” pepper-sprayed the woman and her child when she brought out the pepper spray.

The woman was arrested and put into the King County Jail on charges of assault and child assault.

For more information, the King County Prosecutor’s Office has been contacted.

The incidence occurs at a time when the more virulent Delta version of the coronavirus is causing a surge in infections in the United States.

According to health officials, the variation is responsible for more than 80% of new infections in the country, particularly in areas where vaccination rates are low.

Even if they are completely vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its mask advise on Tuesday, urging that Americans wear masks inside in places where the virus is fast spreading.

According to CDC data, 46.9% of counties are classified “high transmission,” while 17% have a “substantial” risk of transmission.

