Over COVID-19 origins, Marco Rubio calls for Fauci’s dismissal: ‘A History of Moving Goal-Posts’

Due to the health official’s response to queries concerning the origins of the COVID-19 epidemic, Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has asked for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be dismissed from his responsibilities as head of the National Institutes of Health and main medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Top Republicans and other critics have slammed Fauci, 80, for dismissing the chance that COVID-19 spilled from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. He’s also been chastised for the National Institutes of Health financing gain-of-function research linked to the Wuhan lab. Some critics, including Rubio, believe that this research resulted in the development of the unique virus.

“Dr. Fauci has become renowned for denying that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) supported gain-of-function research at the WIV, but this was a deception by omission. Researchers from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the WIV collaborated in 2015 to undertake a gain-of-function study, which was partially supported by US taxpayers. Only the Americans were supported by the National Institutes of Health, but the WIV received a sub-grant from USAID,” Rubio said in a Fox News opinion piece on Saturday.

Fauci, according to the Florida Republican, simply disregarded the prospect of a lab leak, despite the fact that it is a very conceivable explanation.

“While some experts were cautious to have an open mind, others, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, discounted the concept that the virus could have originated in a lab. It was a tremendous blunder in judgment on the part of a top public health official—though unexpected in retrospect, given his history of withholding the truth based on his personal judgements about whether the American people are ‘ready’ to hear the facts,” Rubio wrote.

Biden should “fire” Fauci, according to the senator, if he intends to keep his campaign pledges.

“Our investigation into the origins of COVID-19 is just getting started, but one thing is clear: Dr. Anthony Fauci has a history of shifting goalposts in public health, withholding facts that contradict his own narrative, and making inappropriate personal judgments that distort the truth,” Rubio wrote.

‘I’ll choose science over fiction,’ Biden remarked during the campaign. This is his time to follow through on his pledge. This is a condensed version of the information.