Over Arizona Airport, a helicopter collides with a plane in mid-flight.

On Friday, a helicopter collided with a tiny plane in mid-flight above an airport in Arizona.

The Chandler Police Department originally tweeted about the incident, alerting people to a traffic advisory in the vicinity of Mcqueen/Queen Creek due to a plane accident.

“We are at the site of a mid-air accident involving a plane and a helicopter at a Chandler Airpark,” the Chandler Police Department tweeted later. We ask that anyone who may have witnessed or captured this incident on camera call Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.”

We’ve arrived at a Chandler Airpark where a jet and a chopper collided in mid-flight. Chandler PD is asking anyone who may have observed or captured this incident on camera to call them at 480-782-4130. pic.twitter.com/KcmSHn3LQd

1 October 2021 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice)

The accident happened near the Chandler Municipal Airport, according to Chandler Police Sergeant Jason McClimans.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the collision happened at 7:42 a.m. local time and included a “single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter,” according to a statement emailed to This website.

The helicopter crashed near the Chandler Municipal Airport after colliding with the airliner in mid-air, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the single-engine plane “landed safely on the runway with broken landing gear.”

“Initial reports indicate two passengers were aboard each aircraft,” the FAA said in a statement to This website.

“We can confirm two fatalities in this mid-air collision,” McClimans stated to reporters. It has to do with the helicopter.”

“From what I gather, the plane was able to land safely at the airport, and it is currently parked in the middle of the runway,” McClimans stated. “Takeoffs and landings have been suspended at the airport.”

McClimans indicated that he had no knowledge of what caused the mid-air collision and requested anyone with information about the occurrence to contact authorities.

According to McClimans, traffic disruptions as a result of the incident will likely extend for the next four to five hours.

“The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation. The investigation will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will also give information. This is a condensed version of the information.