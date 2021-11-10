Over a Sesame Street COVID PSA, a Newsmax host refers to Kermit as a “Green Monster Commie.”

Eric Bolling of Newsmax blasted Sesame Street over a Big Bird PSA encouraging people to get vaccines, labeling Kermit the Frog a “green monster commie,” and challenging Miss Piggy to a discussion.

“Sesame Street’s Big Bird is indoctrinating our 5-year-olds,” the host of a conservative news network claimed.

Hey Keith, I was expecting to discuss the leftist tools who write the indoctrinating propaganda, not the felt puppets you obviously know a lot about.

P.S. No facelift for you, mate, I guess you have decent genes. On TV, I’m missing you. It’s never a bad time for a laugh. https://t.co/OXquDZmtUm — 10 November 2021, ERIC BOLLING (@ericbolling) Bolling was reacting to a CNN town hall with Big Bird, Elmo, and Rosita, as well as a Big Bird tweet pushing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine now that it’s been authorized for children ages 5 to 11.

“Not the first time these tiny felt communists have tried to infect the minds of our youngest and most susceptible youngsters,” he remarked after presenting the video to viewers.

“I called out Kermit, that cute little green monster commie, a decade ago, far back in 2011,” he said.

According to Mediate, Bolling, who was working on Fox Business Network at the time, was enraged that the villain in the recently released Muppets film is an evil oil mogul named Tex Richman.

“Is leftist Hollywood attempting to brainwash our children through class warfare?” At the time, Bolling inquired.

Kermit and Miss Piggy, among the Muppets, defended the film against Bolling’s charges weeks later, and the prima donna pig compared Bolling’s accusation to accusing Fox News of being news.

“The Muppets were blaming an oil mogul for closing down the studio,” Bolling stated after showing a footage of himself speaking in 2011. That’s adorable, you obnoxious Muppets. By dubbing the figure Tex Richman, they didn’t even bother to hide their scorn for success. But I confronted them.” Following the uproar, the host challenged the Muppets to a discussion, but they never accepted his invitation, according to him. Bolling reiterated the offer on Tuesday with a chyron that read “MUPPETS, COME DEBATE ME ON THE BALANCE!”

“Miss Piggy, the invitation is still open.” If you or your frog guy has been emasculated. This is a condensed version of the information.