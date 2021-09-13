Over a missing memory card, a mother allegedly shot her 12-year-old son in the head.

For allegedly shooting her baby son in their South Chicago home, a mother faces a first-degree murder accusation.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Fallon Harris was detained on Saturday in connection with her son’s homicide in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue. Kaden Ingram, a 12-year-old boy, has been named as the victim.

At her initial court appearance on Sunday, Harris, a 37-year-old city laborer, was ordered jailed without release.

During the hearing on Sunday, prosecutors claimed Harris pointed a gun at her son around 10:15 a.m. and questioned him about a digital storage disc. Inside the house, the footage showed the mother threatening her son with a rifle and demanding that he provide the card.

Harris allegedly shot his son because he couldn’t provide the CD. The incident was not captured on video, but it was recorded on audio, according to authorities.

The boy was conscious and wailing at that point, according to prosecutors. Harris then proceeded to pick up the phone. When she returned, she inquired about the card once more. According to authorities, video shows Harris shooting the youngster once again with a silver revolver.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Harris answered the door and told them she had shot her son and pointed them to the firearm she had used.

At 10:51 a.m., the boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Ingram was shot many times in the head, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide by the agency.

The family had been concerned about Harris’ mental health, according to Lavell Ingram, Ingram’s father and Harris’s former husband, who spoke to the Chicago Sun Times.

He told the publication, “We didn’t realize this was going to happen.” “We had advised her to seek assistance. “I suppose it’s finally come to a head.”

According to the Sun Times, more than 60 individuals were shot in the city over the weekend.

A woman was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in West Pullman, including a firefighter and his adolescent niece. Timothy Eiland, a firefighter, was shot in the face while leaving a family gathering.

A 12-year-old child and a 13-year-old boy were injured in a drive-by gunshot in the Austin neighborhood. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, the two were standing on a porch when bullets were fired. This is a condensed version of the information.