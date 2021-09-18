Over a masked plane photo, Ilhan Omar refers to Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “hypocrite cult leader.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, chastised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and accused her of hypocrisy when a photo of the right-wing congressman wearing a mask on an airplane went viral.

During the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, Greene has been a vocal opponent of mask regulations and other public health recommendations. A snapshot provided to Twitter shows Greene in first class on a Delta Air Lines aircraft, according to a Twitter user. Unless a person is actively eating or drinking, the GOP congresswoman appeared to be following federal law, which mandates masks to be worn at all times aboard airplanes regardless of immunization status.

“Champion for the people against the elites is flying First Class on a government-paid (tax-payer) ticket! On liberal DELTA, @realmarjoriegreene is wearing @nike, which sponsored @kaepernick7. Complying with the mask law?! Leaving DC the day before the #MAGA rally for the #jan6 insurgents?!” The snapshot of Greene was captioned by Twitter user Thomas McIntyre.

So many people’s lives have been put in jeopardy as a result of her words. It’s a public health emergency, so all public health precautions should be taken. It is hypocritical for her to advise others to go against mandates while following them herself when no one is looking.

September 18, 2021 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN)

Omar responded by retweeting the message and criticizing her Republican colleague.

“I adore how she rails against mask mandates when no one is seeing, but then complies when no one is looking. The Democratic congresswoman wrote, “Typical hypocrite cult leader.”

“Her speech has put the lives of so many people in jeopardy. It’s a public health emergency, so all public health precautions should be taken. “It is hypocritical for her to advise others to go against mandates while following them herself when no one is looking,” Omar wrote.

While she looked to be following the mask requirement on board the plane, the Republican lawmaker has been fined at least twice for not wearing a mask on the House floor. Greene was fined by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms in early September, according to the House Committee on Ethics. This is a condensed version of the information.