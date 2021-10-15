Over a hundred organizations have urged Biden’s administration to abandon plans to allow the IRS to monitor bank accounts.

Hundreds of industry groups have joined federal credit unions in asking Congress to reject a proposal that would allow the IRS to monitor clients’ bank accounts.

The plan, which is being considered as part of the budget reconciliation bill, attempts to prevent rich individuals and businesses from defrauding the tax system. It would entail banks turning over information to the IRS on accounts with annual deposits or withdrawals totaling more than $600.

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) labeled it a “overly broad proposal” that “would directly effect practically every American and small business with an account” in a letter to Senate and House leaders on Thursday.

The Agricultural Retailers Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and the Small Business Council of America were among the more than 100 signatories to the letter.

The proposal was described as “expensive for all stakeholders” and “unfit for purpose” in the letter.

It went on to say that such a reporting system would raise substantial issues about financial privacy, raise tax preparation expenses for both small enterprises and people, and “cause considerable operational challenges for financial institutions.”

Republicans and other business organizations have criticized the proposal, claiming that it is unduly burdensome and amounts to eavesdropping on Americans.

In response to the criticism, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have discussed raising the barrier from $600 to $10,000, as well as exempting some payment processors.

According to the new letter, such actions “will not appreciably limit the magnitude of this new IRS program.”

The IRS is “not invincible to being hacked and has suffered large data breaches” in the past, according to the report, so “privacy concerns for Americans are real.”

“They only plan to utilize the data to boost the audits for those who make over $400,000 a year,” it stated, citing the Treasury Department.

“Any American taxpayer earning less than that is likely to wonder: Why does the IRS need my account information if they’re not going to use it?”

The letter comes after NACTA vice president of legislative relations Brad Thaler addressed a similar letter to the House Ways and Means Committee on September 8, urging the idea to be removed from the fiscal year 2022 Budget Resolution.

Democrats in the House of Representatives voted against it.