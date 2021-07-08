Over a Clash, a woman was caught on camera attempting to lure an Asian man’s dog into NYC traffic.

Video shows a lady attempting to lure a man’s loose dog into traffic in New York City after allegedly making a racial remark to him.

The video, which was first shared on Reddit, shows a woman dressed in workout gear standing along a busy city freeway. She inquires as to if the man filming has a leash for his dog. When a bystander notices the scene, she repeats her question.

Lady tells the owner of an unleashed dog to return to his homeland and attempts to entice his dog onto the street from PublicFreakout.

In the video, the woman asks, “Have you never heard of a leash in the city?” “We’ll wait until the cops clear it up.”

The man, who appears to be of Asian heritage in the video, tells the woman to contact the cops, but she crosses her arms and says she was waiting for the policemen to drive by.

The man then attempts to persuade the woman to repeat a racial statement she made to him before he began filming.

“Karen, which country should I return to? He says, “Say it.” “Has your tongue been taken by a cat?”

The male refers to the woman as “Karen” multiple times, probably as a kind of insult rather than her real name.

She then urges him to “edit it out,” prompting the man to inquire about what she wants changed.

The woman begins backing into the street, shouting and clapping her hands before she can respond. She commands the man’s dog to follow her down the street.

“Come on, puppy! Come on!” She cries, “Come on!”

As the man instructs his dog not to pursue the woman, a passerby intervenes.

“I’m just passing by, and you’re genuinely inciting a dog to run across a highway?” a bystander asks. “What exactly is your problem, lady?

The woman yells back that she was attempting to demonstrate what may happen in the city if people do not leash their pets.

“You insult someone of Asian origin, and then you try to provoke a dog into running into the center of the street for whatever reason. Why. This is a condensed version of the information.