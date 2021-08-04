Over 9 million people have watched a video of a Frontier Airlines passenger being taped to his seat.

Following an incident aboard a flight between Philadelphia and Miami on Saturday, Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault.

ABC News correspondent Sam Sweeney captured a portion of the alleged brawl and shared it on Twitter.

Sweeney tweeted, “A Frontier passenger allegedly groped the breasts of two flight attendants, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before striking a flight attendant.” “As they landed in Miami, Frontier suspended the crew for duct tying the passenger to his seat.”

The video has since gone viral, having been retweeted over 42,000 times and seen over 10 million times on Twitter.

A Frontier passenger is accused of touching the breasts of two flight attendants, screaming that his parents are worth $2 million, and then striking a flight attendant. As they landed in Miami, Frontier suspended the crew for duct tying the passenger to his seat. Max Berry, a 22-year-old man, is being held in jail. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx

August 3, 2021 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC)

Berry can be heard saying, “My parents are worth more than f*****g two million god damn dollars, and you know what, you f*****g suck!” during the video.

Berry goes on to say that his grandfather is “worth more than this f*****g jet” and tells crew members to “shut the f**k up.”

Berry is seen allegedly striking a male staff worker while others try to control him in the video. Berry is accused of groping the breasts of two female flight attendants prior to this event.

Sweeney’s footage concludes with the 22-year-old being taped into his seat, which elicited laughter and applause from the other passengers.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement to This website that the flight attendants will be “relieved of flying” awaiting an investigation “as required under such circumstances.”

The Association of Flight Attendants chastised the decision, saying that the crew members should have been supported during “one of the worst cases” of passenger disruption they had seen this year.

“Multiple members of the group were verbally, physically, and sexually assaulted by a drunk and enraged passenger. This is a condensed version of the information.