Over 800 Florida doctors slam Ron DeSantis’ “reckless” COVID response.

More than 800 Florida doctors have lambasted Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, calling his recent response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak “reckless” and urged him to drop his opposition to mask laws in order to safeguard the state’s children.

DeSantis’ approach to the spike in viral cases has been slammed by public health authorities and politicians, including Democrats and some Republicans, particularly when he attempted to prohibit local school districts from imposing mask laws for teachers and kids. Given the spike in new illnesses caused by the virus’s Delta strain, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised schools to mandate all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks when classes return this autumn.

According to an open letter signed by more than 800 physicians in Florida, “physicians across Florida are concerned about Florida’s children and their risk of COVID-19 infections.”

“As the virus spreads across Florida, health care providers believe they are fighting a fire without the help of Gov. Ron DeSantis. “His top-down, one-size-fits-all decree will only make issues worse by preventing communities from making local decisions to protect themselves,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say that in recent weeks, Florida has experienced a significant increase in new viral infections. According to a New York Times tracker, Florida continues to have the largest number of new daily infections, with more than 21,000 reported on Thursday.

COVID-19 has hospitalized over 14,600 Floridians, with the state shattering COVID-19 hospitalization records in recent days. As of Thursday, daily deaths had increased by more than 240 percent, with slightly over 160 average daily deaths.

The Florida doctors demanded that DeSantis take three steps to address the public health situation “immediately.”

“First, Gov. DeSantis must rescind his rash executive order, allowing and encouraging local school districts to embrace COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask use. Two, his administration must resume full daily reporting of COVID-19 data. And, third, Gov. DeSantis needs to do a lot more to get vaccines into people’s hands,” the doctors stated.

In recent days, even some prominent Republicans have questioned DeSantis’ reaction to the outbreak. Last Sunday, Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told CNN that the Republican governor was going against conservatives. This is a condensed version of the information.