Over 80 million acres will be auctioned off by the Biden administration to oil and gas drilling companies.

The Biden administration is preparing to auction off more than 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas drilling companies in the largest federal offshore drilling auction in US history—less than a week after the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, where nearly 200 countries pledged to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The annual Gulf of Mexico lease sale will be held in New Orleans on November 17th.

Over the next 50 years, the 80 million acres up for sale are estimated to produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil and 4.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

The contentious sale will take place only a few months from now.