Over 770K Ford Explorers are being recalled due to rear suspension issues.

According to the Associated Press, Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 774,696 Ford Explorers because a stuck cross-axis ball joint might cause fractures in the rear suspension toe link.

Because of the shattered rear toe link, the automobiles with the problem may have strange handling or a misaligned rear wheel, which can limit steering control and increase the danger of a crash, according to the Associated Press.

Explorers made between 2013 and 2017 are among the recalled vehicles, with about 676,152 in North America. According to the Associated Press, the firm stated it had received reports of six injuries related to the fracture.

