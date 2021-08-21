Over 760K people have watched a new video criticizing Ron DeSantis for his handling of child COVID cases in Florida.

As of Saturday evening, a new MeidasTouch video criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ response to the pandemic amid an increase in child COVID hospitalizations in his state has been viewed more than 760,000 times.

In the video, DeSantis can be heard saying, “I don’t want to hear blip about COVID,” before switching to scenes of youngsters sick due to the illness.

DeSantis may be heard stating “I’m going to stand in your way” again in the final seconds of the video, a phrase he made when criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to COVID-19. The sentence “Ron DeSantis doesn’t give a… about your child” appears near the end of the video.

The governor’s office has been approached for comment, and we will update this piece if we receive a response.

The video was released on Friday by the anti-Trump group MeidasTouch, which was founded in April 2020 by the Meiselas brothers, Ben, Brett, and Jordan, as a “next-generation” SuperPAC to “defend democracy against Trumpism” and hold Republicans accountable.

Because DeSantis lies, children are dying. #DeathSentenceDeSantis pic.twitter.com/huddMmI09E #DeathSentenceDeSantis

August 20, 2021 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch)

In July, DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting the use of masks in schools. Vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions were likewise outlawed statewide. Some health experts and local leaders were outraged by DeSantis’ decision, including Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, who called him a “dictator.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50 children are hospitalized every day in Florida due to COVID due to a surge in the extremely contagious Delta strain (CDC). The CDC revealed on Tuesday that between August 7 and August 13, 55 youngsters as young as infants and as elderly as 17 years old were hospitalized each day.

Last week, Florida reported 150,000 new cases, far outnumbering Texas (89,666) and California (89,666). (54,325).

MeidasTouch flew a plane over a Trump rally in Sarasota, Florida, in July, carrying a sign that read “loser-palooza.”

It had prepared an advertisement in June portraying law enforcement officers narrating the events of the January 6 Capitol incident. Fox News refused to air the commercial.