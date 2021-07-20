Over 700 migrants were apprehended near the Mexican border over the weekend, the highest number this year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Monday that border officials apprehended 736 migrants in three big groups in southern Texas over a three-day period beginning on Friday.

The largest single group met by Rio Grande Valley agents this year was believed to be approximately 300 persons.

The migrants were captured in three huge groups near the Mexican border in the small hamlet of La Grulla, Texas, by Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents.

On Friday, border agents are said to have arrested 235 migrants. According to CBP, the group consisted of 187 family members, 27 unaccompanied minors, and 21 single individuals.

More over half of the migrants detained were Guatemalan citizens, according to reports. Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, and Nicaragua make up the rest of the group.

On Saturday morning, a larger group of 298 migrants was apprehended in the same Rio Grande Valley town. It was the largest group of migrants encountered by CBP agents in the Rio Grande Valley so far this fiscal year, according to CBP.

One of the people in this group had COVID-19 symptoms and was brought to the hospital. Later, the individual was stated to have tested positive.

On Sunday, RGC agents apprehended a total of 203 migrants, including 158 family members, 29 unaccompanied children, and 16 single people. Hondurans account for 127 of the total.

In a press release, the CBP stated that all of the persons detained had been processed.

Title 42 travel restrictions remain in place, making it impossible for migrants to cross the border and seek refuge in the United States. The initiative, which was put in place by the Trump administration during the COVID-19 outbreak and extended under President Joe Biden, permits border inspectors to refuse admission to those who may pose a health danger.

Title 42 travel restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday, and neither American nor Mexican officials have said if they would be renewed.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero concern for the lives they imperil nor the health of the residents of our wonderful nation,” the CBP noted in a press release about the group apprehensions in La Grulla.

"The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the United States Border Patrol will continue to protect.