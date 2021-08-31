Over 70 State Department employees sign a letter requesting that Blinken fire a “anti-Semitic” employee.

According to Foreign Policy, more than 70 employees at the US Federal of State signed a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting that “an openly antisemitic department employee” who runs a website where he writes anti-Semitic statements be fired.

In addition to those remarks, Fritz Berggren, who publishes his views on BloodAndFaith.com, is said to have targeted LGBTQ+ people and campaigned for the establishment of Christian nation-states. He has labeled Jews “the seed of the Serpent, that brood of vipers” in his tweets, claimed LGBTQ+ persons “groom children for destruction,” and written, “If the United States Refuses To Be A Christian Nation, It Will Be Destroyed.”

On the website, Berggren, a mid-ranking Foreign Service officer, uses both his name and photograph. Politico initially reported on his ties to the State Department in late February of this year. The letter bemoaned the duration of the human resources evaluation process, which was organized by the Jewish Americans and Friends in Foreign Affairs State Department employee group and the US Agency for International Development.

According to the letter acquired by Foreign Policy, “Fritz Berggren’s continued employment is an affront to all of us and the ideals we share.” “While HR processes may be in the works, they do not appear to be having an impact and appear to be moving at a snail’s pace, as Berggren has been uploading this stuff since at least 2017.”

Employees find Berggren’s ongoing presence at the department “dangerous,” according to the letter, which cites one of his essays in which he appears to issue a call to action. “The world gasps in horror with each new ‘endangered’ sub-species, but cheers the eradication of White culture from entire sections of the earth,” Berggren says in the linked piece. This won’t stop until White people stop it, because we’ve been handmaidens to our own demise.”

While the Department may face legal problems in removing Berggren due to First Amendment free speech protections, his words, particularly the earlier one, could be punished if they are determined to be inciting violence that could lead to “imminent unlawful conduct.”

A swastika was discovered etched into an elevator at the State Department’s Washington offices in late July, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.