Over 7 million people have seen a video of an adult woman finally meeting her father.

The first meeting between a TikTok user and her biological father after discovering him through 23andMe has gone viral, with over seven million views.

Brandice, who goes under the TikTok handle @dodocaca 92, posted the video on June 27 and has continued to post films since then as she learns more.

Brandice is introduced to Nick, her biological father, in the video by her grandmother, with whom she had been in contact for two years. Brandice’s parents met while in a mental health facility, and she was born while they were there. Nick’s family had been unclear when to notify him about his daughter because they were ignorant of her existence. Her biological father now has dementia, as revealed in a subsequent comment.

“This muchacha is your daughter,” the grandma remarked in the video. After Nick confessed he didn’t understand what was going on, she said, “Brandice is my grandchild since she is your daughter.”

“How is that ma?” he inquired, visibly taken aback by the news. He soon felt upset, though, and drew Brandice in for a hug.

Brandice notified her biological father that she had taken a DNA test that revealed she was related to his sister, Beatrice. She then went on to say that she had a paternity test ready for him to do, which he accepts.

He explained, “I didn’t realize I had a daughter mom, I didn’t know mother.”

@dodocaca 92

Meeting my Biological Father #SimlishSessions #CompleteMyLook #MyColoredHair #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmeresults #23andmere

reminiscences – Maroon 5

Many people have been following Brandice’s journey as she documents more of her narrative online after the success of her moving video. According to the TikTok user’s videos, she used 23andMe to hunt down her mother’s two siblings rather than her father.

Brandice’s mother suffered in a vehicle accident when she was 16, and she “was never mentally the same” afterward, forcing her to spend the rest of her life in mental hospitals.

Nick, her father, has struggled with mental health issues since he was that age, and due to a lack of awareness at the time, he was placed in the same hospital. In a statement, Brandice said. This is a condensed version of the information.