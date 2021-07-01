Over 5900 guns have been seized by Chicago police in 2021, with over 330 people killed in shootings.

According to the Associated Press, 332 people were slain in shootings between January 1 and Wednesday, prompting Chicago police to recover almost 5,900 guns, including 290 assault weapons.

“Every illegal gun taken off our streets is potentially a life saved,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. Over the last six months, we’ve asked a lot of our officers, who have continued to answer the call every day and night in service to our city.”

In the first half of this year, six fewer persons were slain than in the same period in 2020. There were 769 slayings in total in 2020. There have been 1,515 gunshots in the city this year, with 1,880 people killed. During the first six months of 2020, there were 1,377 gunshot occurrences and 1,656 victims, respectively. The 246 deaths registered in the first half of 2019 were much greater than the number of killings in both years.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of mass shootings and mass killings in Chicago. As a result of these shootings, as well as others across the country in June, fears of an increase in gun crime in the United States as the summer approaches, as coronavirus regulations loosen and more individuals are free to mingle, have been raised.

The newest police figures come after shots were fired early Thursday at a home on Chicago’s far South Side, injuring an 8-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman, and killing a 40-year-old woman.

Separately, two 15-year-olds and two 18-year-olds were wounded in a drive-by shooting in southwest Chicago on Wednesday night.