Over $55 million in loan debt for students at three for-profit colleges has been eliminated by the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Friday that it will forgive more than $55 million in loan debt for over 1,800 student borrowers who were duped by misleading claims at three for-profit universities.

Former students of Westwood College, the Marinello Schools of Beauty, and the Court Reporting Institute will have their loans forgiven because many of them were unable to find work as a result of the schools’ fraudulent claims. According to the Associated Press, the action is linked to the Education Department’s borrower defense program, which has a backlog of claims and erases student debt for those who were deceived by their colleges.

In a statement, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated, “The department will continue to do its part to assess and approve borrower defense claims quickly and fairly so that borrowers obtain the relief that they need and deserve.”

The majority of the former students who received loan forgiveness attended Westwood College, which closed its locations around the country in 2015. Students were informed that their college credits would transfer to other schools, but according to the Education Department, this did not happen in the majority of cases, forcing students to restart their studies.

All three for-profit institutions have been closed for years due to allegations of advertising fraud and dishonesty.

The Trump administration halted the program while rewriting the rules, resulting in a backlog of more than 100,000 pending claims in the Education Department’s borrower defense program.

The new approvals should “serve as a reminder to any institution participating in similar activity that this form of misrepresentation is unacceptable,” according to Cardona.

According to the government, Westwood College allegedly made fraudulent representations concerning a criminal justice school in Illinois, claiming that graduates may earn careers as police officers in the Chicago area. However, many police organizations refused to accept Westwood credits, forcing many graduates to choose low-wage positions in other fields.

Approximately 200 of the loan releases are for the Marinello Schools of Beauty, which closed in 2016 due to a funding decrease from the federal government. According to the department, the college had a history of failing to deliver the instruction it promised, leaving students without instructors for months at a time. As an example. This is a condensed version of the information.