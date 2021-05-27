Over $52 billion in unemployment loans are owed to the federal government by 18 states in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, eighteen US states owe the federal government $52 billion in jobless loans that were taken to help assistance for the COVID-19 epidemic that struck in March 2020.

California is at the top of the list, with roughly $21 billion in unpaid unemployment benefits, followed by New York ($9 billion) and Texas ($7 billion). During the recession a decade ago, 35 states racked up over $40 billion in jobless debt, which took years to clear.

According to an AP analysis, at least 29 states have moved or proposed utilizing federal coronavirus relief funding for their unemployment trust funds. The total for all states was $12 billion, with contributions ranging from $25 million in Wyoming to $1.5 billion in Ohio.

States want to avoid tax hikes required by businesses to repay the loans by directing relief payments to their unemployment trust funds.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As a result of federal coronavirus help moving to the states, businesses may be saved billions of dollars in higher taxes in the future years, potentially freeing up money to spend on staff or invest in their operations.

According to an Associated Press review, governors and lawmakers in more than half of the states plan to use at least some of their federal pandemic relief funds to bail out unemployment insurance trust funds that have been drained by a surge in jobless claims caused by business closures and restrictions.

States might avoid automatic tax spikes that would otherwise be placed on businesses to repay federal loans that kept state unemployment systems viable during the COVID-19 outbreak by tapping into federal help. That implies state unemployment funds might recover far more quickly than they did following the Great Recession, when some states waited five to ten years to rebuild their accounts.

“For the first time in decades, states will be able to emerge from an economic downturn with well-funded unemployment compensation trust funds, allowing them to save for the next downturn rather than paying off debt from the previous one,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C.

