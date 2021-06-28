Over 500K people have seen a video of the NYC Pride 2021 clashes in Washington Square Park.

A video of police clashes with Pride participants in New York has gone viral, with reports of policemen using pepper spray against the crowd.

The NYPD told This website that four persons were arrested for assault and impeding governmental administration after chaos erupted near Washington Square Park during Pride celebrations on Sunday night.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a bottle at officers and biting an NYPD lieutenant; a 20-year-old woman is accused of throwing a bottle at officers; a 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly slapping an NYPD police officer’s hand; and a 30-year-old man was arrested after attempting to pass through a police barricade.

Reporters on the scene shared photos and videos of the unrest on social media, with Christine Chung of the independent new site The City tweeting: “Right now at Washington Square Park, there’s discussion of mace.” “There are cops in droves here.”

The short video, which has been viewed over 500,000 times, shows officers attempting to keep the mob in check near the park’s famed arch, while others appear to be attempting to get people off the ground. Officers have also been spotted throwing water bottles at them.

Right now in Washington Square Park, there’s talk of mace. A swarm of officers has gathered here. pic.twitter.com/sxPqvA0dKM

June 27, 2021 — Christine Chung (@chrisychung)

“The police, dressed in riot gear and on bicycles, have blocked the entire road near the arch, and no one is permitted to cross,” Chung tweeted. “Things are still tense, but the cops have halted their approach to the park gathering.

“The cops in front, now community affairs officials, are stepping away from the park a little. A bunch of cops on bicycles not far behind. But people are extremely pissed about the NYPD presence and have started to retake the road.”

Meredith Cash, a sports reporter for Business Insider, added: “I am currently watching NYPD charge Washington Square Park with riot gear (helmets, pepper spray, batons)… potentially to break up pride celebrations? It certainly looks like they are confronting people celebrating pride from my vantage point.”

Police did not confirm if.