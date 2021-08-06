Over 5 Million Views for Alfredo Rivera’s Parody Flight Attendant Video

A parody film depicting a flight attendant discussing his interaction with an angry passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight has gone viral.

The tape was filmed by James Bates, a performer known as The Real Spark who frequently uploads recordings of himself acting as characters while being questioned by local news programs about real-world occurrences.

Alfredo Rivera is the greatest storyteller of our time. pic.twitter.com/vKk9liITac — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) August 5, 2021

Bates portrayed a flight attendant who was caught on camera taping a passenger to a seat on a trip between Philadelphia and Miami on Saturday, July 31, after he allegedly touched a female crew member’s breasts and attacked another while appearing inebriated.

Bates poses as the flight attendant who was caught on camera strapping a customer to his seat with duct tape until the plane arrived in Miami.

Bates indicates in the clip that the flight attendant’s name was Alfredo Rivera, although the passenger who filmed the original incident on board the Frontier flight was indeed Alfredo Rivera.

The footage has amassed over 4 million views on Twitter and over 1.2 million views on The Real Spark’s YouTube channel.

Numerous individuals appear to have shared the clip, assuming it to be authentic and a true interview with a Frontier Airlines flight attendant.

Piers Morgan, a former CNN personality, was among several who shared the film, writing, “This is utterly fantastic.” To his 7.9 million followers, he wrote, “We need more people like Alfredo in the world.”

According to this website’s fact check, assertions that the film depicts a flight attendant called Alfredo Rivera are untrue.

“I see now. I work in the airline industry as a flight attendant. That is to say, I will be on the airplane,” Bates states in character.

“This means I will be on board the airplane. At times, our employment requires us to attend to insane people. You are going to have to attend this a** whopping if you push us too far.”

Bates continues by describing how the rowdy passenger smelled like a “pack of Marlboro cigarettes, four shots of Everclear alcohol and regret,” as he approached to intervene.

“At this time, he is stroking my coworker’s breasts extensively, and. This is a condensed version.