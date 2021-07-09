Over 45K QAnon-promoting accounts have been deactivated on Facebook and Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, over 45,000 accounts advocating QAnon conspiracy theories were banned from Facebook and Twitter.

As avid fans of former President Donald Trump, QAnon supporters posted a slew of hypotheses online. As a result of Facebook and Twitter cracking down on their vast digital activities, their online presence is now more shady. According to Facebook, about 18,300 QAnon-related accounts and 27,300 Instagram profiles have been deactivated. Following the January 6 Capitol violence, Twitter says it has permanently suspended over 150,000 accounts who share QAnon ideas.

In a statement, Facebook stated, “We continue to consult with experts and enhance our enforcement in response to how harm changes, including by recidivist groups.”

However, DFRLab researcher Max Rizzuto of the Atlantic Council feels that the social media response to QAnon is behind schedule.

He told the Associated Press that if there was ever a moment for a social media business to take a stand on QAnon information, it would have been months, if not years ago.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On the surface, it appears that the QAnon conspiracy has largely vanished from major social media platforms. That isn’t the case, though.

True, famous QAnon catchphrases like “great awakening,” “the storm,” and “believe the plan” are far less common on Facebook these days. Trump is depicted as a hero fighting a hidden battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who control Hollywood, big business, the media, and the government, according to QAnon.

The massive “Stop the Steal” groups that circulated misleading information regarding the 2020 US presidential elections are no longer active. Trump has also been removed from Twitter and has been barred from commenting on Facebook until 2023.

QAnon, on the other hand, is far from over. Officials from the US intelligence community have warned that its adherents could retaliate for the deadly Capitol insurgency on January 6. At least one open QAnon supporter was elected to Congress. QAnon has matured in the four years since a mysterious figure known only as “Q” began posting cryptic statements on underground internet message boards.

According to Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab who focuses on domestic extremism, this is partly because QAnon now encompasses a variety of conspiracy theories, ranging from evangelical or religious angles to alleged pedophilia in Hollywood and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. This is a condensed version of the information.