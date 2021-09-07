Over 400K people in Louisiana are still without power nine days after Hurricane Ida.

According to a map from PowerOutage.US, at least 418,110 customers in Louisiana are currently without power as of publishing time, out of a total of 2,219,163 consumers tracked. The counties of Jefferson (129,911 outages) and New Orleans had the most recorded power outages, according to the map (48,376 outage).

The amount of outages reported in Louisiana comes more than a week after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the state as a Category 4 hurricane, dumping heavy rain and causing significant damage.

While many people in Louisiana are still without power, the number of outages reported on Tuesday is down from the previous week, when over 900,000 people were without electricity. Residents in the “hardest-hit districts” might be without power for weeks, according to Entergy, the energy provider that serves much of New Orleans.

“Just eight days after being devastated by one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever hit the United States, more than half of the 902,000 total customers who lost power have been restored,” Entergy said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, 48 percent of Louisiana’s “697,000 customers who lost power in Hurricane Ida have been restored as of Monday,” up from 42 percent the day before.

“The power has been restored to two-thirds of New Orleans’ 205,000 outages. “Entergy and its 26,000 employees will continue to restore electricity where it is safe to do so and where it is available, with most customers expected to have power restored by the end of the day Wednesday, Sept. 8,” according to the statement.

Hurricane Ida also damaged or destroyed more energy distribution poles than Katrina, Ike, Delta, and Zeta combined, according to Entergy data.

The city of New Orleans announced in a statement on Monday that the city’s health department conducted wellness checks at numerous senior care facilities and found at least five senior residents dead there.

Eight facilities were judged unfit for continued occupancy, according to the statement.

During a press conference on Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “What we uncovered was unacceptable, and accountability will be across the board.” This is a condensed version of the information.