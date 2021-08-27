Over 300 Americans have been evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Americans evacuated to 5,100, according to the Pentagon.

Over 300 Americans were evacuated from Kabul on Friday morning, according to Army Major General William D. “Hank” Taylor, following an explosion that killed 13 US service members and a number of Afghan civilians.

“Over 300 American people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, increasing our total to around 5,100,” Taylor said during a press conference.

A suicide bomber struck at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, killing 13 US service members and wounded 15 others, throwing the humanitarian airlift mission into pandemonium.

Following the bomb outside Abbey Gate, a second explosion was detected near the Baron Hotel, according to US sources. However, the Pentagon emphasized on Friday that there was just one suicide bomber and that there was no second explosion.

Although some airport gates remain closed as a result of the blast, Taylor noted that U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, and vulnerable Afghans with proper documents will be processed for departure.

ISIS, or Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement seen by Reuters, ISIS-K, an affiliate of the terrorist group located in eastern Afghanistan, said it “managed to reach a huge gathering of interpreters and collaborators with the American army” near the airport and detonated an explosive belt.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.